Siegel Suites - Albuquerque

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Move In Today: Fully Furnished Studio Apartments. All Utilities Included!! Walking Distance To Everything You Need!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $194.05 ***



Apartment Features & Amenities:

No Credit Check Needed!

Studio & 1-Bedroom suites

Furnished and unfurnished apartments

Pet/dog friendly apartments

Bad credit OK

No long-term lease required

Weekly or monthly payment options*

Full bath

Free premium cable TV

Free utilities included with apartment

Sparkling swimming pool

Clean laundry facilities

Easy freeway access

Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, & more!

Siegel Rewards Program: The Longer You Stay, The More You Earn!



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



(RLNE2610551)