Siegel Select - Albuquerque II
Siegel Select - Albuquerque II

5020 Ellison Street Northeast · (505) 226-7566
Location

5020 Ellison Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Suite · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 240 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
internet access
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM!

5020 Ellison Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $199.05***

Apartment Features and Amenities:
No Credit Check Needed!
Fully Furnished
No Long-Term Lease Required
Low Weekly & Monthly Payment Options
Full Kitchenette with Large Refrigerator
Flat Screen TVs
Free Utilities
Free Premium Cable TV
Housekeeping & Linen Services Available
Free High Speed WiFi
Guest Laundromat On Site
Pet/Dog Friendly Apartments
Free Parking
Elevator Access
Special Corporate & Group Rate Housing
Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment & More
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

New Location - Call Today!

Additional Information:

www.siegelselect.com

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay for your stay or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free stays, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!

Pet Policy
Pet friendly. Breed Restrictions Apply.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE3912067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque II have any available units?
Siegel Select - Albuquerque II has 2 units available starting at $971 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Select - Albuquerque II have?
Some of Siegel Select - Albuquerque II's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Select - Albuquerque II currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Select - Albuquerque II isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Select - Albuquerque II pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Select - Albuquerque II is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque II offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Select - Albuquerque II does offer parking.
Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Select - Albuquerque II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque II have a pool?
No, Siegel Select - Albuquerque II does not have a pool.
Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque II have accessible units?
No, Siegel Select - Albuquerque II does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque II have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Select - Albuquerque II does not have units with dishwashers.
