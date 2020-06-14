All apartments in Albuquerque
Siegel Select - Albuquerque

2500 University Boulevard Northeast · (505) 349-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 University Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87107

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio Suite · Avail. now

$906

Studio · 1 Bath · 265 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit Studio Large w/ 2 Queen Beds · Avail. now

$993

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,036

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,296

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM!

2500 University Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87107

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $209.05***

Features and Amenities
No Credit Check Needed!
Fully Furnished
No Long-Term Lease Required
Flat Screen TVs
Free Utilities
Free Premium Cable TV
Housekeeping & Linen Services Available
Seasonal Pool
Brand New Units
Low weekly, Bi-weekly, & Monthly Payment Options
Special Corporate and Group Rate Housing
Guest Laundromat on Site
Free Parking
Elevator Access
Handicapped Accessible Apartments
Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and More
Pet Friendly
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

New Location - Call Today!
CALL NOW: (505) 349-4250

OFFICE HOURS:
Mon- Sat: 8am 6pm
Sunday: 8am 4pm

www.siegelselect.com

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay for your stay or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free stays, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE3725834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque have any available units?
Siegel Select - Albuquerque has 4 units available starting at $906 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Select - Albuquerque have?
Some of Siegel Select - Albuquerque's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Select - Albuquerque currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Select - Albuquerque isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Select - Albuquerque pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Select - Albuquerque is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Select - Albuquerque does offer parking.
Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Select - Albuquerque offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Select - Albuquerque has a pool.
Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque have accessible units?
Yes, Siegel Select - Albuquerque has accessible units.
Does Siegel Select - Albuquerque have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Select - Albuquerque does not have units with dishwashers.
