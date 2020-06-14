Siegel Select - Albuquerque

Amenities

Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM!



2500 University Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87107



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $209.05***



Features and Amenities

No Credit Check Needed!

Fully Furnished

No Long-Term Lease Required

Flat Screen TVs

Free Utilities

Free Premium Cable TV

Housekeeping & Linen Services Available

Seasonal Pool

Brand New Units

Low weekly, Bi-weekly, & Monthly Payment Options

Special Corporate and Group Rate Housing

Guest Laundromat on Site

Free Parking

Elevator Access

Handicapped Accessible Apartments

Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and More

Pet Friendly

Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!



New Location - Call Today!

CALL NOW: (505) 349-4250



OFFICE HOURS:

Mon- Sat: 8am 6pm

Sunday: 8am 4pm



www.siegelselect.com



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay for your stay or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free stays, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



