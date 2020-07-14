Amenities
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Sedona Ridge Apartments is an ideal apartment community in Albuquerque, NM that you’ll be proud to call home.Our unique 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature upgraded kitchens with contemporary cabinets, countertops, black Whirlpool appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and ceiling fans. Our community boasts fantastic amenities including spectacular views of the Sandia Mountains, outdoor and heated indoor swimming pools, a lighted tennis court, an inviting clubroom, and concierge-type services. And don’t forget, here at Sedona Ridge Apartments your pets are welcome!