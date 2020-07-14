All apartments in Albuquerque
Sedona Ridge
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 PM

Sedona Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
3400 Wyoming Blvd NE · (505) 375-6014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pre-Lease Any Unit And Take $350.00 Off Move-In Costs!
Location

3400 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
La Sala Grande

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20-102 · Avail. Sep 20

$658

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-203 · Avail. Aug 23

$782

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 03-207 · Avail. Aug 22

$782

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 04-306 · Avail. Aug 26

$792

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 748 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sedona Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
on-site laundry
internet access
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Sedona Ridge Apartments is an ideal apartment community in Albuquerque, NM that you’ll be proud to call home.Our unique 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature upgraded kitchens with contemporary cabinets, countertops, black Whirlpool appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and ceiling fans. Our community boasts fantastic amenities including spectacular views of the Sandia Mountains, outdoor and heated indoor swimming pools, a lighted tennis court, an inviting clubroom, and concierge-type services. And don’t forget, here at Sedona Ridge Apartments your pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lbs, Dogs and cats over six months of age must be spayed or neutered
Parking Details: Open Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sedona Ridge have any available units?
Sedona Ridge has 4 units available starting at $658 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Sedona Ridge have?
Some of Sedona Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sedona Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Sedona Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Pre-Lease Any Unit And Take $350.00 Off Move-In Costs!
Is Sedona Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Sedona Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Sedona Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Sedona Ridge offers parking.
Does Sedona Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sedona Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sedona Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Sedona Ridge has a pool.
Does Sedona Ridge have accessible units?
No, Sedona Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Sedona Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sedona Ridge has units with dishwashers.
