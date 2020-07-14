Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court on-site laundry internet access

Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Sedona Ridge Apartments is an ideal apartment community in Albuquerque, NM that you’ll be proud to call home.Our unique 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature upgraded kitchens with contemporary cabinets, countertops, black Whirlpool appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and ceiling fans. Our community boasts fantastic amenities including spectacular views of the Sandia Mountains, outdoor and heated indoor swimming pools, a lighted tennis court, an inviting clubroom, and concierge-type services. And don’t forget, here at Sedona Ridge Apartments your pets are welcome!