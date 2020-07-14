All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Rock Creek Apartments

3135 Comanche Rd NE · (505) 375-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3135 Comanche Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107
Montgomery Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 654 · Avail. Sep 16

$655

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 365 sqft

Unit 557 · Avail. Sep 18

$655

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 365 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. Sep 16

$655

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 365 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. Sep 16

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rock Creek Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Gated Lot: 1 Space, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rock Creek Apartments have any available units?
Rock Creek Apartments has 4 units available starting at $655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Rock Creek Apartments have?
Some of Rock Creek Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rock Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rock Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rock Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rock Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rock Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rock Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Rock Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rock Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rock Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rock Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Rock Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Rock Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Rock Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rock Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
