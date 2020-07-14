Rock Creek Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Gated Lot: 1 Space, Street.