Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport courtyard internet access online portal

NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.” NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ offers “Management that cares,” Vintage Mid-Century Modern Design, and a great location—walking distance to downtown shopping, parks, and the Zia Elementary School.



Residents of NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ enjoy an unbeatable location based on being able to walk to everything you need. Leave your car behind, and enjoy the convenience of being able to walk across the street to: shop for groceries at Sprouts, or get a pint and a sandwich at the Quarter Celtic Brewery, or shop at Clark’s Pet Emporium, or True Value—all without needing to drive. NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is also within walking distance to Central Avenue and its myriad shops and restaurants as well. And, it’s all connected by the new Albuquerque Rapid Transit system.



Many of our residents have been at NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ over ten years. Some have left and returned, and many of our residents have grown up in Nob Hill. It is Albuquerque’s best-kept secret and value.