All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like Nob Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
Nob Hill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Nob Hill

4949 Roma Ave NE · (505) 266-3118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Highland Business
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Highland Business

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4949 Roma Ave NE - NH-54 54 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 4949 Roma Ave NE - NH-64 64 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nob Hill.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
internet access
online portal
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.” NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ offers “Management that cares,” Vintage Mid-Century Modern Design, and a great location—walking distance to downtown shopping, parks, and the Zia Elementary School.

Residents of NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ enjoy an unbeatable location based on being able to walk to everything you need. Leave your car behind, and enjoy the convenience of being able to walk across the street to: shop for groceries at Sprouts, or get a pint and a sandwich at the Quarter Celtic Brewery, or shop at Clark’s Pet Emporium, or True Value—all without needing to drive. NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is also within walking distance to Central Avenue and its myriad shops and restaurants as well. And, it’s all connected by the new Albuquerque Rapid Transit system.

Many of our residents have been at NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ over ten years. Some have left and returned, and many of our residents have grown up in Nob Hill. It is Albuquerque’s best-kept secret and value.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Refundable Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 Non Refundable Admin Fee
Additional: $35 per month for water, trash and sewer
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open Off Street Parking for Residents, Reserved covered carports available.
Storage Details: Most of our apartments feature a large storage closet inside the town home right off of the kitchen area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nob Hill have any available units?
Nob Hill has 2 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Nob Hill have?
Some of Nob Hill's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nob Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Nob Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nob Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Nob Hill is pet friendly.
Does Nob Hill offer parking?
Yes, Nob Hill offers parking.
Does Nob Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nob Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nob Hill have a pool?
Yes, Nob Hill has a pool.
Does Nob Hill have accessible units?
No, Nob Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Nob Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nob Hill has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Nob Hill?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva
1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Taylor Ranch
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity