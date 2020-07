Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access media room tennis court cats allowed

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the upper echelon of living at the Markana with elegant 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Discover the well-designed spacious floor plans with high end finishes, simple elegance, clean lines and sophisticated styling. This modern living offers a brilliant combination of location and elevation, putting the city's most exciting new neighborhood at your door. The Markana is conveniently located just moments away from I-25 and the rail runner.