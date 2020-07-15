All apartments in Albuquerque
French Quarter
French Quarter

1101 Palomas Dr SE · (505) 365-6570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Palomas Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
South San Pedro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 84 · Avail. Sep 9

$500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from French Quarter.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $65 one time admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Rent for Water, Sewer, Electric, & Gas: $650
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Garage Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does French Quarter have any available units?
French Quarter has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does French Quarter have?
Some of French Quarter's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is French Quarter currently offering any rent specials?
French Quarter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is French Quarter pet-friendly?
Yes, French Quarter is pet friendly.
Does French Quarter offer parking?
Yes, French Quarter offers parking.
Does French Quarter have units with washers and dryers?
No, French Quarter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does French Quarter have a pool?
No, French Quarter does not have a pool.
Does French Quarter have accessible units?
Yes, French Quarter has accessible units.
Does French Quarter have units with dishwashers?
No, French Quarter does not have units with dishwashers.
