French Quarter

Lease Length: 7-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $65 one time admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Rent for Water, Sewer, Electric, & Gas: $650
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs