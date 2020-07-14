All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Cottonwood Ranch

Open Now until 6pm
10001 Coors Byp NW · (505) 431-6479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Cottonwood Mall

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10001 Coors Bypass NW 2014 · Avail. Aug 22

$779

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottonwood Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
courtyard
lobby
online portal
package receiving
putting green
volleyball court
10001 Coors Bypass NW 2014 Available 08/22/20 Jr One Bedroom/One Bath: Birch Floorplan - One Bedroom, One Bath unit available.
593 Sq Ft.
Washer and Dryer included in unit.
$45.00 monthly charge for water, sewer, and trash.

(RLNE3519020)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: $200 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Minimum age: 1-year , Maximum Size: 30 lbs and 20 inches tall, Not Allowed: Pit Bulls, German Shepards, Rottweilers. Huskys, Doberman Pinschers, or other aggressive breeds. Tarantulas, snakes; ANY type of Rodent or exotic pets
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $25
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: Minimum age: 1-year; Maximum Size: 30 lbs and 20 inches tall
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cottonwood Ranch have any available units?
Cottonwood Ranch has a unit available for $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Cottonwood Ranch have?
Some of Cottonwood Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottonwood Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Cottonwood Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottonwood Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottonwood Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Cottonwood Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Cottonwood Ranch offers parking.
Does Cottonwood Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cottonwood Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottonwood Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Cottonwood Ranch has a pool.
Does Cottonwood Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Cottonwood Ranch has accessible units.
Does Cottonwood Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cottonwood Ranch has units with dishwashers.
