9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW

**Application Approved** Beautiful Home in Southwest Albuquerque! - Located in Southwest Albuquerque off Gibson and Blake this home is in a gated community in the Sungate Estates neighborhood. As you enter into the home there is a spacious living room with a ceiling fan and a fireplace. Further into the home there is a dining room with quick access to the backyard and the master bedroom. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, a walk in closet with built-in shelving, and a large en suite master bath with a double sink vanity and a separate standing shower and garden tub. Back through the dining room there is the kitchen which offers all major appliances including a refrigerator, a built in microwave, a built in dishwasher, and an oven. The rest of the interior of the home includes a full guest bathroom and a laundry room with washer and dryer units included. The exterior of the home features a spacious backyard with landscaping, a putting green, a covered patio, and fencing! This home also includes a two car garage



Directions: I-40 West to Unser, South on Unser, West on Gibson, South on Blake, West on Valley Gate Way, North on Morning Sun, West on Sun Canyon, South on Sun Mountain



