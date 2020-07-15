All apartments in Albuquerque
9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:28 PM

9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW

9920 Sun Mountain Trail Southwest · (505) 323-2104
Location

9920 Sun Mountain Trail Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Westgate Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
garage
**Application Approved** Beautiful Home in Southwest Albuquerque! - Located in Southwest Albuquerque off Gibson and Blake this home is in a gated community in the Sungate Estates neighborhood. As you enter into the home there is a spacious living room with a ceiling fan and a fireplace. Further into the home there is a dining room with quick access to the backyard and the master bedroom. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, a walk in closet with built-in shelving, and a large en suite master bath with a double sink vanity and a separate standing shower and garden tub. Back through the dining room there is the kitchen which offers all major appliances including a refrigerator, a built in microwave, a built in dishwasher, and an oven. The rest of the interior of the home includes a full guest bathroom and a laundry room with washer and dryer units included. The exterior of the home features a spacious backyard with landscaping, a putting green, a covered patio, and fencing! This home also includes a two car garage

Directions: I-40 West to Unser, South on Unser, West on Gibson, South on Blake, West on Valley Gate Way, North on Morning Sun, West on Sun Canyon, South on Sun Mountain

*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist. If you see this property on Craigslist please be aware it is a scam*

Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.

* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

(RLNE5667421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW have any available units?
9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW have?
Some of 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW currently offering any rent specials?
9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW is pet friendly.
Does 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW offer parking?
Yes, 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW offers parking.
Does 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW have a pool?
No, 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW does not have a pool.
Does 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW have accessible units?
No, 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW has units with dishwashers.
