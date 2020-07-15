9920 Sun Mountain Trl SW

Amenities
**Application Approved** Beautiful Home in Southwest Albuquerque! - Located in Southwest Albuquerque off Gibson and Blake this home is in a gated community in the Sungate Estates neighborhood. As you enter into the home there is a spacious living room with a ceiling fan and a fireplace. Further into the home there is a dining room with quick access to the backyard and the master bedroom. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, a walk in closet with built-in shelving, and a large en suite master bath with a double sink vanity and a separate standing shower and garden tub. Back through the dining room there is the kitchen which offers all major appliances including a refrigerator, a built in microwave, a built in dishwasher, and an oven. The rest of the interior of the home includes a full guest bathroom and a laundry room with washer and dryer units included. The exterior of the home features a spacious backyard with landscaping, a putting green, a covered patio, and fencing! This home also includes a two car garage
Directions: I-40 West to Unser, South on Unser, West on Gibson, South on Blake, West on Valley Gate Way, North on Morning Sun, West on Sun Canyon, South on Sun Mountain
*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist. If you see this property on Craigslist please be aware it is a scam*
Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.
* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*
Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/
(RLNE5667421)