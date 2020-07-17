9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan concierge fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Quarterly Pest Control

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1450

Security Deposit: $1250

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $28

Sq. Feet: 1445

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Forced Air

Cooling: Evaporative

Appliances: Gas Stove Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator



Extras: WELCOME HOME! Come and be charmed by this gorgeous one-story property and its stylish features! There's a cozy fireplace in the broad, open living area. 4 spacious bedrooms, thanks to its amazing floor plan the Master is very private. Large, open kitchen featuring more than enough grocery space, a beautiful island, and lots of countertop space too! Large backyard comes with a deck to enjoy the summer breeze at! Nice sunlight illumination throughout, high ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and so much more! APPLY FAST!



Real Property Management Albuquerque

P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.