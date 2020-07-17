9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $28
Sq. Feet: 1445
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Forced Air
Cooling: Evaporative
Appliances: Gas Stove Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator
Extras: WELCOME HOME! Come and be charmed by this gorgeous one-story property and its stylish features! There's a cozy fireplace in the broad, open living area. 4 spacious bedrooms, thanks to its amazing floor plan the Master is very private. Large, open kitchen featuring more than enough grocery space, a beautiful island, and lots of countertop space too! Large backyard comes with a deck to enjoy the summer breeze at! Nice sunlight illumination throughout, high ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and so much more! APPLY FAST!
