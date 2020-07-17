All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:50 PM

9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest

9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $28
Sq. Feet: 1445
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Forced Air
Cooling: Evaporative
Appliances: Gas Stove Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator

Extras: WELCOME HOME! Come and be charmed by this gorgeous one-story property and its stylish features! There's a cozy fireplace in the broad, open living area. 4 spacious bedrooms, thanks to its amazing floor plan the Master is very private. Large, open kitchen featuring more than enough grocery space, a beautiful island, and lots of countertop space too! Large backyard comes with a deck to enjoy the summer breeze at! Nice sunlight illumination throughout, high ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and so much more! APPLY FAST!

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest have any available units?
9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest have?
Some of 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
The Q at Uptown
7801 Marble Avenue Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87110
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE
Albuquerque, NM 87110

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsSouth San Pedro
Paradise Hills CivicNor EsteFair West
Highland BusinessNob Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College