Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

9601 Mirasol Ave. NW

9601 Mirasol Avenue Northwest · (505) 255-5337
Location

9601 Mirasol Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Parkway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Views from the Westside - 3BR - 2.5BA - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the North West of Albuquerque. Great Views. Wood and ceramic flooring downstairs, open kitchen design with granite countertops. Upstairs, all 3 bedrooms, a loft and the laundry room so you don't have to lug the dirty clothes up and down. The Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and a large bathroom. 2 car garage with a workbench and tool storage. The backyard is landscaped, has a covered porch and has a play set. Rent this amazing home quick before someone else does.

(RLNE4957019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW have any available units?
9601 Mirasol Ave. NW has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW have?
Some of 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
9601 Mirasol Ave. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW is pet friendly.
Does 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW offer parking?
Yes, 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW offers parking.
Does 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW have a pool?
No, 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW does not have a pool.
Does 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW have accessible units?
No, 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9601 Mirasol Ave. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
