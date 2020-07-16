9601 Mirasol Ave. NW

Amenities

Views from the Westside - 3BR - 2.5BA - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the North West of Albuquerque. Great Views. Wood and ceramic flooring downstairs, open kitchen design with granite countertops. Upstairs, all 3 bedrooms, a loft and the laundry room so you don't have to lug the dirty clothes up and down. The Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and a large bathroom. 2 car garage with a workbench and tool storage. The backyard is landscaped, has a covered porch and has a play set. Rent this amazing home quick before someone else does.



