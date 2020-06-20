All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8700 Oakcrest Place NW

8700 Oakcrest Place Northwest · (505) 350-4503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8700 Oakcrest Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Richland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8700 Oakcrest Place NW · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Views Views Views!!! - Extraordinary! This beautiful 3, possible 4 bedroom, home is equipped with a three car garage, spacious landscaped back and front yards with sprinkler system. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood, and very close to a community park with an elementary school nearby. Vast living space with fireplace in den. Bright natural lighting throughout and high ceilings. Breathtaking views of the Albuquerque city lights all the way to the Sandia Mountains, from the backyard and balcony of the master bedroom. Loads of kitchen cabinets and counter space with an island to enjoy meals and spend time with family and friends!
The bottom line is, you have to come see this home for yourself!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5787741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 Oakcrest Place NW have any available units?
8700 Oakcrest Place NW has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 8700 Oakcrest Place NW have?
Some of 8700 Oakcrest Place NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 Oakcrest Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
8700 Oakcrest Place NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 Oakcrest Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8700 Oakcrest Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 8700 Oakcrest Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 8700 Oakcrest Place NW does offer parking.
Does 8700 Oakcrest Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 Oakcrest Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 Oakcrest Place NW have a pool?
No, 8700 Oakcrest Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 8700 Oakcrest Place NW have accessible units?
No, 8700 Oakcrest Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 Oakcrest Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8700 Oakcrest Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
