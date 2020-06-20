8700 Oakcrest Place NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Views Views Views!!! - Extraordinary! This beautiful 3, possible 4 bedroom, home is equipped with a three car garage, spacious landscaped back and front yards with sprinkler system. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood, and very close to a community park with an elementary school nearby. Vast living space with fireplace in den. Bright natural lighting throughout and high ceilings. Breathtaking views of the Albuquerque city lights all the way to the Sandia Mountains, from the backyard and balcony of the master bedroom. Loads of kitchen cabinets and counter space with an island to enjoy meals and spend time with family and friends!

The bottom line is, you have to come see this home for yourself!"



No Cats Allowed



