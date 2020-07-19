Amenities
8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW Available 08/17/20 NW Albuquerque - Welcome to Monecito Estates . NW ALbuquerqie 3 bedroom with an office. Refrigerated AiR conditioning. Beautiful large open kitchen eat in kitchen as well as formal dining room. Custom cabinets , large pantry, granite countertops and large island. Upstairs has a large loft. Private master suite with sitting room, (separate living area) gas fireplace, balcony with views, double sinks , garden tub, shower, 2 walk in closets.
Amazing back yard. Private back yard , custom landscaping .
(RLNE5914498)