All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW

8520 Hawk Eye Road Northeast · (505) 259-9089 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8520 Hawk Eye Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Volcano Cliffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW · Avail. Aug 17

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW Available 08/17/20 NW Albuquerque - Welcome to Monecito Estates . NW ALbuquerqie 3 bedroom with an office. Refrigerated AiR conditioning. Beautiful large open kitchen eat in kitchen as well as formal dining room. Custom cabinets , large pantry, granite countertops and large island. Upstairs has a large loft. Private master suite with sitting room, (separate living area) gas fireplace, balcony with views, double sinks , garden tub, shower, 2 walk in closets.
Amazing back yard. Private back yard , custom landscaping .

(RLNE5914498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW have any available units?
8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW have?
Some of 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW offer parking?
No, 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW have a pool?
No, 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsSouth San Pedro
Paradise Hills CivicNor EsteFair West
Highland BusinessNob Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity