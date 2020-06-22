Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
8108 GLENBROOK PL NW
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8108 GLENBROOK PL NW
8108 Glenbrook Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8108 Glenbrook Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Parkway
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8108 GLENBROOK PL NW Available 07/01/20 4bd 2ba in NW - Available MID to Late June. 4bd 2ba home in NW 2 car garage. Pets negotiable. $40 application fee per adult over 18
(RLNE5839850)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW have any available units?
8108 GLENBROOK PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW have?
Some of 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
8108 GLENBROOK PL NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW is pet friendly.
Does 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW does offer parking.
Does 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW have a pool?
No, 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW have accessible units?
No, 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8108 GLENBROOK PL NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Sedona Ridge
3400 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Similar Pages
Albuquerque 1 Bedrooms
Albuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with Parking
Albuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM
Nearby Neighborhoods
Taylor Ranch
Westgate Heights
Paradise Hills Civic
South San Pedro
Nor Este
Highland Business
Nob Hill
High Desert
Apartments Near Colleges
University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College