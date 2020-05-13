6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking garage

SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://rently.com/properties/1382977?source=marketing



Check Out This Must See, Very Bright, Cozy Home Located in the Taos at the Trails Neighborhood. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home With 1850 sqft of Living Area, Features a Finished Two Car Garage with Opener. You will find a Gorgeous Kitchen with Beautiful Cabinetry and Top Of The Line Granite Countertops. This Homes Spacious Master Bedroom Sits Downstairs While the 2 Additional Bedrooms are Located Upstairs Next to an Open Loft, Which Overlooks the Beautiful Living Area Below. There are Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms As Well as In the Living Room. You will find a Low Maintenance Gated Yard that is Landscaped with Artificial Turf and a Drip System, a Garden, & Sandbox too! is The Home Includes All Modern Appliances: Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Quiet Dishwasher, Oven/Range, and Microwave. One Dog is allowed. (Please see our pet and tenant policies prior to submitting your application at www.RentBuilderPM.com). No smoking of any kind is allowed inside. Renters Insurance Required.



No Cats Allowed



