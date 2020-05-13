All apartments in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW
6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW

6801 Oasis Canyon Road Northwest · (505) 892-4400
Location

6801 Oasis Canyon Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Paradise Hills Civic

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://rently.com/properties/1382977?source=marketing

Check Out This Must See, Very Bright, Cozy Home Located in the Taos at the Trails Neighborhood. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home With 1850 sqft of Living Area, Features a Finished Two Car Garage with Opener. You will find a Gorgeous Kitchen with Beautiful Cabinetry and Top Of The Line Granite Countertops. This Homes Spacious Master Bedroom Sits Downstairs While the 2 Additional Bedrooms are Located Upstairs Next to an Open Loft, Which Overlooks the Beautiful Living Area Below. There are Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms As Well as In the Living Room. You will find a Low Maintenance Gated Yard that is Landscaped with Artificial Turf and a Drip System, a Garden, & Sandbox too! is The Home Includes All Modern Appliances: Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Quiet Dishwasher, Oven/Range, and Microwave. One Dog is allowed. (Please see our pet and tenant policies prior to submitting your application at www.RentBuilderPM.com). No smoking of any kind is allowed inside. Renters Insurance Required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5595259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW have any available units?
6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW have?
Some of 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW is pet friendly.
Does 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW offer parking?
Yes, 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW does offer parking.
Does 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW have a pool?
No, 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW have accessible units?
No, 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW has units with dishwashers.
