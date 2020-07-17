All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418

6800 Vista Del Norte Drive Northeast · (505) 856-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6800 Vista Del Norte Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87113
Vista Del Norte Alliance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Come check out this airy condo. You won't want to miss this!! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath condo in a gorgeous gated community. This home has a modest laundry room with a washer and dryer included and a patio to relax with your loved ones. Amenities include, refrigerated air, dishwasher, gas stove and plenty of space throughout. This community also has a swimming pool, clubhouse and a fitness center to enjoy well deserved leisure.

Please schedule a tour with one of our well informed agents! 505-539-2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5866923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 have any available units?
6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 have?
Some of 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 is pet friendly.
Does 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 offer parking?
Yes, 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 offers parking.
Does 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 have a pool?
Yes, 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 has a pool.
Does 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 have accessible units?
No, 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6800 Vista Del Norte NE #418?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
The Q at Uptown
7801 Marble Avenue Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Taylor Ranch
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsSouth San Pedro
Paradise Hills CivicNor EsteFair West
Highland BusinessNob Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity