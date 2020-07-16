6404 Dante Lane NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY / CALL US AT (505) 892-4400 - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://rently.com/properties/2098048?source=marketing



Immaculate home in the gated community of La Scala. This DR Horton Sicily Model is spacious open and inviting. Featuring vaulted ceilings and beautiful Saltillo Tile Floors. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Gas Fireplace, Finished 2 Car Garage with opener, beautiful Island Kitchen with Oak Cabinetry and all appliances included. The spacious back yard features a Covered Patio and is great for Summer gatherings with Family and Friends. The yard is nicely landscaped and easy to care for. Located in the gated community of La Scala where you will find a clean quiet neighborhood within walking distance to Ventana Community Park, Ventana Ranch Elementary and James Monroe Middle School. Refrigerator Included, Washer & Dryer Included, Dishwasher Included. One small to medium sized dog allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies prior to submitting your application). Contact us at (505) 892-4400 to schedule your appointment to view this outstanding property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3958517)