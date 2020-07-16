All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

6404 Dante Lane NW

6404 Dante Lane Northwest · (505) 892-4400
Location

6404 Dante Lane Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Ventana Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6404 Dante Lane NW · Avail. now

$1,485

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY / CALL US AT (505) 892-4400 - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://rently.com/properties/2098048?source=marketing

Immaculate home in the gated community of La Scala. This DR Horton Sicily Model is spacious open and inviting. Featuring vaulted ceilings and beautiful Saltillo Tile Floors. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Gas Fireplace, Finished 2 Car Garage with opener, beautiful Island Kitchen with Oak Cabinetry and all appliances included. The spacious back yard features a Covered Patio and is great for Summer gatherings with Family and Friends. The yard is nicely landscaped and easy to care for. Located in the gated community of La Scala where you will find a clean quiet neighborhood within walking distance to Ventana Community Park, Ventana Ranch Elementary and James Monroe Middle School. Refrigerator Included, Washer & Dryer Included, Dishwasher Included. One small to medium sized dog allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies prior to submitting your application). Contact us at (505) 892-4400 to schedule your appointment to view this outstanding property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3958517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

