Albuquerque, NM
530 Utah Street Southeast
530 Utah Street Southeast

530 Utah Street Southeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1479939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 Utah Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Rent to own option, or cash $3000 down! Completely gutted.
Mobile home is as is, there is no appliances, needs flooring, bathroom fixtures, water heater, all kitchen fixtures including cabinets etc..
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 530 Utah Street Southeast have any available units?
530 Utah Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
Is 530 Utah Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
530 Utah Street Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Utah Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 530 Utah Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 530 Utah Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 530 Utah Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 530 Utah Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Utah Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Utah Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 530 Utah Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 530 Utah Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 530 Utah Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Utah Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Utah Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Utah Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Utah Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
