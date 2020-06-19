Rent to own option, or cash $3000 down! Completely gutted. Mobile home is as is, there is no appliances, needs flooring, bathroom fixtures, water heater, all kitchen fixtures including cabinets etc.. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 Utah Street Southeast have any available units?
530 Utah Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.