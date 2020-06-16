All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3

4601 Carlisle Boulevard Northeast · (505) 823-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4601 Carlisle Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Renaissance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 - E3 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
Super convenient location, clean and ready for move-in! - Charming ground level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Large living and dining areas, galley kitchen with refrigerator, freestanding electric stove, range hood, dishwasher and double sinks. Tile and vinyl flooring throughout, small enclosed courtyard. NO washer/dryer or hookups! 2nd bedroom has walk-in closet, central A/C, ceiling fans, on-site laundry next to clubhouse, kids play area and next to the North Arroyo bike path. Tenants pay electric and gas. Owner pays for water, trash and sewer. Pet-Friendly!!

Centrally located at Montgomery and Carlisle NE - near I-25 access, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, city transportation and more! Security deposit $825.00. Sorry, no housing vouchers or Section 8 accepted.

Call Rock Solid Property Management at 505.823.2222 or email Mail@RockSolidRealtors.com for more details on scheduling your showing today!

(RLNE5504323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 have any available units?
4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 have?
Some of 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 is pet friendly.
Does 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 offer parking?
No, 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 does not offer parking.
Does 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 have a pool?
No, 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 have accessible units?
No, 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva
1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Las Kivas
4777 Tramway Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity