4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry

Super convenient location, clean and ready for move-in! - Charming ground level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Large living and dining areas, galley kitchen with refrigerator, freestanding electric stove, range hood, dishwasher and double sinks. Tile and vinyl flooring throughout, small enclosed courtyard. NO washer/dryer or hookups! 2nd bedroom has walk-in closet, central A/C, ceiling fans, on-site laundry next to clubhouse, kids play area and next to the North Arroyo bike path. Tenants pay electric and gas. Owner pays for water, trash and sewer. Pet-Friendly!!



Centrally located at Montgomery and Carlisle NE - near I-25 access, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, city transportation and more! Security deposit $825.00. Sorry, no housing vouchers or Section 8 accepted.



Call Rock Solid Property Management at 505.823.2222 or email Mail@RockSolidRealtors.com for more details on scheduling your showing today!



(RLNE5504323)