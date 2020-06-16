4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Unit E3

Amenities
Super convenient location, clean and ready for move-in! - Charming ground level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Large living and dining areas, galley kitchen with refrigerator, freestanding electric stove, range hood, dishwasher and double sinks. Tile and vinyl flooring throughout, small enclosed courtyard. NO washer/dryer or hookups! 2nd bedroom has walk-in closet, central A/C, ceiling fans, on-site laundry next to clubhouse, kids play area and next to the North Arroyo bike path. Tenants pay electric and gas. Owner pays for water, trash and sewer. Pet-Friendly!!
Centrally located at Montgomery and Carlisle NE - near I-25 access, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, city transportation and more! Security deposit $825.00. Sorry, no housing vouchers or Section 8 accepted.
Call Rock Solid Property Management at 505.823.2222 or email Mail@RockSolidRealtors.com for more details on scheduling your showing today!
(RLNE5504323)