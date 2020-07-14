4305 Central Ave NE, #123.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking bbq/grill internet access yoga

Careful thought and consideration went into creating a comfortable yet functional space for the residents of The De Anza.



With urban contemporary finishes, ceiling heights of 9 feet, all apartments are plug and play cable and internet ready. Naturally well-lit with LVT wood flooring throughout. Climate controlled with an HVAC unit allowing you to adjust your environment to your comfort.



Kitchens are designed with entertaining in mind. Featuring stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator with ice maker and electric stove/oven. Built in cabinetry with self-closing casework and quartz counter tops.



WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY UNIT. Bathrooms have a bathtub/shower with cabinets built in. Private balcony or patio. Second story apartments have views of the city or mountains.



This is a private gated community with secure parking and keyed access.



Pet friendly.

The De Anza is an iconic property located in Nob Hill on historic Route 66. Steeped in history and cultural significance, The De Anza has been reimagined and designed to create an intimate, luxurious community while retaining key elements of its prior motor lodge feel. Whether you choose to Live, Stay or Visit, it's time to embrace The De Anza Life and experience firsthand the unique elements that set us apart from any other historic property.



The De Anza's close proximity to an ART Station, Kirtland Air Force Base, educational institutions, hospitals and the Nob Hill Neighborhood truly makes it an ideal location for the resident or visitor who is looking for convenience, amenities and a luxurious place to live in a modern urban setting.



There are numerous restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues and more within minutes of the property.



Community Amenities include:



- 1GB WIFI

- Gated community with secure parking with keyed access

- 1 parking space per apartment

- 2 Story Amenity Room

- Pet friendly

- Dog park

- Bocce Ball court

- Bike repair station

- Fitness and Yoga Center

- Complimentary Coffee Bar

- Movie Room

- Outdoor seating area with 2 gas grills and fireplace

-Monthly Community Events

- Onsite Management