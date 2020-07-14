All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

4305 Central Ave NE, #123

4305 Central Avenue Northeast · (505) 252-0223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4305 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
Careful thought and consideration went into creating a comfortable yet functional space for the residents of The De Anza.

With urban contemporary finishes, ceiling heights of 9 feet, all apartments are plug and play cable and internet ready. Naturally well-lit with LVT wood flooring throughout. Climate controlled with an HVAC unit allowing you to adjust your environment to your comfort.

Kitchens are designed with entertaining in mind. Featuring stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator with ice maker and electric stove/oven. Built in cabinetry with self-closing casework and quartz counter tops.

WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY UNIT. Bathrooms have a bathtub/shower with cabinets built in. Private balcony or patio. Second story apartments have views of the city or mountains.

This is a private gated community with secure parking and keyed access.

Pet friendly.
The De Anza is an iconic property located in Nob Hill on historic Route 66. Steeped in history and cultural significance, The De Anza has been reimagined and designed to create an intimate, luxurious community while retaining key elements of its prior motor lodge feel. Whether you choose to Live, Stay or Visit, it's time to embrace The De Anza Life and experience firsthand the unique elements that set us apart from any other historic property.

The De Anza's close proximity to an ART Station, Kirtland Air Force Base, educational institutions, hospitals and the Nob Hill Neighborhood truly makes it an ideal location for the resident or visitor who is looking for convenience, amenities and a luxurious place to live in a modern urban setting.

There are numerous restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues and more within minutes of the property.

Community Amenities include:

- 1GB WIFI
- Gated community with secure parking with keyed access
- 1 parking space per apartment
- 2 Story Amenity Room
- Pet friendly
- Dog park
- Bocce Ball court
- Bike repair station
- Fitness and Yoga Center
- Complimentary Coffee Bar
- Movie Room
- Outdoor seating area with 2 gas grills and fireplace
-Monthly Community Events
- Onsite Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

