400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage garage media room

Please Note: This home is tenant occupied and requires a 24 hour notice of showing. Thank you for your understanding and consideration.



This fully-furnished East Downtown condo offers an affordable, elegant downtown living experience less than a mile to downtown, Nob Hill, medical centers and UNM campus.



The condo features high ceilings, refrigerated air, hardwood floors, new area floor coverings, clean-lined Italian cabinetry, fully equipped kitchen, secured-gate bicycle storage, free on-street parking by permit, and privacy-screened big windows on two sides.



All utilities included in this nearly 600sf studio furnished with all kitchen utensils, cookware and dishes, dining table, leather love seat, chair, ottoman and an end table, queen size bed with nightstands and all linens, two dressers (one with mirror) and a large closet, full size washer/dryer and full size bath and wide-screen television.



The condo is adjacent to the Historic Old Albuquerque High and only a block to Rapid Ride bus line, Restaurants, Shopping, Theater, and the Rail Runner Station.



Secured garage parking available located steps from the condo.