Albuquerque, NM
400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103
Last updated April 18 2020 at 12:34 PM

400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103

400 Copper Avenue Northeast · (505) 205-1581
Location

400 Copper Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Huning Highland Historic District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
Please Note: This home is tenant occupied and requires a 24 hour notice of showing. Thank you for your understanding and consideration.

This fully-furnished East Downtown condo offers an affordable, elegant downtown living experience less than a mile to downtown, Nob Hill, medical centers and UNM campus.

The condo features high ceilings, refrigerated air, hardwood floors, new area floor coverings, clean-lined Italian cabinetry, fully equipped kitchen, secured-gate bicycle storage, free on-street parking by permit, and privacy-screened big windows on two sides.

All utilities included in this nearly 600sf studio furnished with all kitchen utensils, cookware and dishes, dining table, leather love seat, chair, ottoman and an end table, queen size bed with nightstands and all linens, two dressers (one with mirror) and a large closet, full size washer/dryer and full size bath and wide-screen television.

The condo is adjacent to the Historic Old Albuquerque High and only a block to Rapid Ride bus line, Restaurants, Shopping, Theater, and the Rail Runner Station.

Secured garage parking available located steps from the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 have any available units?
400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 have?
Some of 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 is pet friendly.
Does 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 does offer parking.
Does 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 have a pool?
No, 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103 has units with dishwashers.
