309 Washington St SE

Wow! This beautiful space will be available very soon!



NOTE: This is NOT a residence. Office/Retail/Commercial use only.



Located just 3 blocks south of Central on Washington. The exterior of this building was completely remodeled 4 years ago and the interior of this unit was remodeled 2.5 years ago.



Ductless heating and cooling for a super comfortable and quiet environment.



Only $650/month - which includes utilities!! (Internet access is also negotiable!)



With all the improvements on Central), Washington is becoming a great business corridor.



Perfect for office, retail, yoga, art space, etc.



~700sqft of open space with 1 bathroom (1/2bath).

Parking available on street and in a back lot. Call right away to schedule a time to take a look.