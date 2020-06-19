All apartments in Albuquerque
309 Washington St SE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

309 Washington St SE

309 Washington Street Southeast · (505) 750-4555
Location

309 Washington Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
yoga
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
yoga
Wow! This beautiful space will be available very soon!

NOTE: This is NOT a residence. Office/Retail/Commercial use only.

Located just 3 blocks south of Central on Washington. The exterior of this building was completely remodeled 4 years ago and the interior of this unit was remodeled 2.5 years ago.

Ductless heating and cooling for a super comfortable and quiet environment.

Only $650/month - which includes utilities!! (Internet access is also negotiable!)

With all the improvements on Central), Washington is becoming a great business corridor.

Perfect for office, retail, yoga, art space, etc.

~700sqft of open space with 1 bathroom (1/2bath).
Parking available on street and in a back lot. Call right away to schedule a time to take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

