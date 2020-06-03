All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW

3005 Quail Pointe Drive Northwest · (505) 323-2104
Location

3005 Quail Pointe Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1247 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Application Received** Three Bedroom Townhome in NW Albuquerque - **Back up Applications can be submitted**

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

This townhome is located off Quail and Coors in Northwest Albuquerque in the Quail Pointe neighborhood area with quick access to the Coronado Freeway and Coors. As you enter into this home there is a spacious living room area available. The living room id open to the kitchen and dining room areas. Easy backyard access is available through the dining room via glass sliding doors. The kitchen of the home includes all major appliances such as a refrigerator, dishwasher, a built in microwave, and an oven. This home does also feature onsite laundry though washer and dryer units are not included there are washer and dryer hook/ups. A guest bathroom completes the lower level. The upper floor offers two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and the master bedroom with a master bathroom. There is a two car garage in this home.

For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QBWRZrfGQtS

*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*

Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.

* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW have any available units?
3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW have?
Some of 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW does offer parking.
Does 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
