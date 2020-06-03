3005 Quail Pointe Dr NW

Amenities

**Application Received** Three Bedroom Townhome in NW Albuquerque - **Back up Applications can be submitted**



Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:

https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/



This townhome is located off Quail and Coors in Northwest Albuquerque in the Quail Pointe neighborhood area with quick access to the Coronado Freeway and Coors. As you enter into this home there is a spacious living room area available. The living room id open to the kitchen and dining room areas. Easy backyard access is available through the dining room via glass sliding doors. The kitchen of the home includes all major appliances such as a refrigerator, dishwasher, a built in microwave, and an oven. This home does also feature onsite laundry though washer and dryer units are not included there are washer and dryer hook/ups. A guest bathroom completes the lower level. The upper floor offers two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and the master bedroom with a master bathroom. There is a two car garage in this home.



For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QBWRZrfGQtS



*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*



Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.



* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*



No Pets Allowed



