2720 Espanola St NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2720 Espanola St NE
2720 Española Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2720 Española Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Classic Uptown
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3bd 2ba home in NE (2720 Espanola) - Available MID July. 3bd 2ba 1132 sq ft Has 1 car carport w/ small storage. Large Yard. Pets negotiable. $29 application fee per adult over 18
(RLNE5886856)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2720 Espanola St NE have any available units?
2720 Espanola St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2720 Espanola St NE have?
Some of 2720 Espanola St NE's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2720 Espanola St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Espanola St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Espanola St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Espanola St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Espanola St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Espanola St NE offers parking.
Does 2720 Espanola St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Espanola St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Espanola St NE have a pool?
No, 2720 Espanola St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Espanola St NE have accessible units?
No, 2720 Espanola St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Espanola St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Espanola St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
