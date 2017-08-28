All apartments in Albuquerque
210 Sycamore St Street SE.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:46 PM

210 Sycamore St Street SE

210 Sycamore St SE · (505) 803-3775
Location

210 Sycamore St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Silver Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
All Utilities Included! Be the first to enjoy this completely remodeled Craftsman style bungalow apartment, located right in the middle of everything. This one-of-a kind unit lives like a small home, with nearly two story westward views off the front sun room ideal for enjoying the beautiful evening New Mexican sunsets. The fantastic remodeled galley kitchen is decked with brand new cabinetry, topped with granite counters, an inset stainless steel sink, and plenty of cabinet storage space. Keeping true to its original character, the wonderfully classic decorative fireplace centerpieces the living room, surrounded by a quaint and private living space, with easy access to all rooms in the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 210 Sycamore St Street SE have any available units?
210 Sycamore St Street SE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Sycamore St Street SE have?
Some of 210 Sycamore St Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Sycamore St Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
210 Sycamore St Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Sycamore St Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 210 Sycamore St Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 210 Sycamore St Street SE offer parking?
No, 210 Sycamore St Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 210 Sycamore St Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Sycamore St Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Sycamore St Street SE have a pool?
No, 210 Sycamore St Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 210 Sycamore St Street SE have accessible units?
No, 210 Sycamore St Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Sycamore St Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Sycamore St Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

