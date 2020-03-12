All apartments in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:11 AM

210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3

210 Cornell Drive Southeast · (505) 883-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Cornell Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! Two blocks from UNM's main campus, less than a mile to CNM main campus, down the street from hospitals and downtown! Completely rehabbed, 1bd/1ba units. Sleek, modern interiors with stone counters, stainless appliances, LED lighting, tile, and wood-look flooring. Washer/dryer units are optional in each apartment! Upgraded finishes, bright and clean, and close to everything! $50/month water utility fee. Call or email today to set up a showing!
Fantastic building two blocks from UNM Main Campus and one block from University staples Frontier and Saggios! Close to bus line and ART access. Fully rehabbed building with new flooring, paint, cabinets, bathrooms, tile, appliances, and everything! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, covered parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 have any available units?
210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 have?
Some of 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 does offer parking.
Does 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 have a pool?
No, 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 have accessible units?
No, 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3 has units with dishwashers.
