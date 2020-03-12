210 Cornell Drive Southeast - 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

INCREDIBLE LOCATION! Two blocks from UNM's main campus, less than a mile to CNM main campus, down the street from hospitals and downtown! Completely rehabbed, 1bd/1ba units. Sleek, modern interiors with stone counters, stainless appliances, LED lighting, tile, and wood-look flooring. Washer/dryer units are optional in each apartment! Upgraded finishes, bright and clean, and close to everything! $50/month water utility fee. Call or email today to set up a showing!

Fantastic building two blocks from UNM Main Campus and one block from University staples Frontier and Saggios! Close to bus line and ART access. Fully rehabbed building with new flooring, paint, cabinets, bathrooms, tile, appliances, and everything! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, covered parking!