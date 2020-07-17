209 1/2 High St. NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

This fully furnished & restored private cottage is located in beautiful Huning Highland Historic district Downtown Albuquerque. The 600 sq ft guest house is located in back of our bed & breakfast property. It includes king bedroom, spacious living area, quaint kitchen, bathroom and private parking. The perfect location and accommodations for many needing a place close to everything for business and pleasure. Rent includes ALL utilities, WIFI & Cable TV.

