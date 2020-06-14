205 Delamar Loop NW #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION - We have wonderful 4plex unit apartment for rent here in the North Valley. Comes with spacious living/dining/kitchen areas, two bedrooms, one full bath, 800 sq ft. with fireplace! $675/month $500/deposit - plus gas/electric. Owner pays water/trash/sewer and maintenance.



(Between 2nd & 4th St.South of Montano)

- Great Location - North Valley (2nd-4th Street NW & Montano)



- Two story, upstairs/downstairs - 4 Plex Unit



- Spacious 2 bedroom 800 sq ft unit living/dining/kitchen & fireplace!



$675/month (plus gas/electric). Owner pays water/trash/sewer and maintenance.