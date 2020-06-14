All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 205 Delamar Loop NW #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
205 Delamar Loop NW #C
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:04 PM

205 Delamar Loop NW #C

205 Delamar Loop Northwest · (505) 238-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

205 Delamar Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION - We have wonderful 4plex unit apartment for rent here in the North Valley. Comes with spacious living/dining/kitchen areas, two bedrooms, one full bath, 800 sq ft. with fireplace! $675/month $500/deposit - plus gas/electric. Owner pays water/trash/sewer and maintenance.

(Between 2nd & 4th St.South of Montano)
- Great Location - North Valley (2nd-4th Street NW & Montano)

- Two story, upstairs/downstairs - 4 Plex Unit

- Spacious 2 bedroom 800 sq ft unit living/dining/kitchen & fireplace!

$675/month (plus gas/electric). Owner pays water/trash/sewer and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Delamar Loop NW #C have any available units?
205 Delamar Loop NW #C has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Delamar Loop NW #C have?
Some of 205 Delamar Loop NW #C's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Delamar Loop NW #C currently offering any rent specials?
205 Delamar Loop NW #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Delamar Loop NW #C pet-friendly?
No, 205 Delamar Loop NW #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 205 Delamar Loop NW #C offer parking?
Yes, 205 Delamar Loop NW #C does offer parking.
Does 205 Delamar Loop NW #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Delamar Loop NW #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Delamar Loop NW #C have a pool?
No, 205 Delamar Loop NW #C does not have a pool.
Does 205 Delamar Loop NW #C have accessible units?
No, 205 Delamar Loop NW #C does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Delamar Loop NW #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Delamar Loop NW #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 205 Delamar Loop NW #C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Sungate Apartments
10800 Comanche Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Hacienda Sur Apartments
225 Adams Street Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity