Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
201 Maple St NE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 Maple St NE
201 Maple Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
201 Maple Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Sycamore
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
201 Maple St NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3270270)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Maple St NE have any available units?
201 Maple St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
What amenities does 201 Maple St NE have?
Some of 201 Maple St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 Maple St NE currently offering any rent specials?
201 Maple St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Maple St NE pet-friendly?
No, 201 Maple St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Albuquerque
.
Does 201 Maple St NE offer parking?
Yes, 201 Maple St NE does offer parking.
Does 201 Maple St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Maple St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Maple St NE have a pool?
No, 201 Maple St NE does not have a pool.
Does 201 Maple St NE have accessible units?
No, 201 Maple St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Maple St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Maple St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
