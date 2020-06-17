1701 Columbia Dr SE

Amenities
RED BRICK RANCH 3/BD 1 1/12 BA UTILITIES INCLUDED - Beautiful Red Brick Ranch style home in lovely Loma Vista neighborhood. Spacious living room, kitchen with loads of cabinets, dishwasher, breakfast bar, dining room, laundry with washer/dryer, three bedrooms, 2 car garage, huge yard amazing wood deck, garden area, lush landscaping. No Smoking No Pets Please. 1-year lease, Utilities paid. Renters insurance required! For application and showing www.MaddoxMgmt.com School Districts Elementary: BANDELIER Middle: WILSON
High School: ALBUQUERQUE
Links to the virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CTyDdycy7kn
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5224635)