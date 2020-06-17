All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1701 Columbia Dr SE

1701 Columbia Drive Southeast · (505) 242-0989 ext. 109
Location

1701 Columbia Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Victory Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 Columbia Dr SE · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RED BRICK RANCH 3/BD 1 1/12 BA UTILITIES INCLUDED - Beautiful Red Brick Ranch style home in lovely Loma Vista neighborhood. Spacious living room, kitchen with loads of cabinets, dishwasher, breakfast bar, dining room, laundry with washer/dryer, three bedrooms, 2 car garage, huge yard amazing wood deck, garden area, lush landscaping. No Smoking No Pets Please. 1-year lease, Utilities paid. Renters insurance required! For application and showing www.MaddoxMgmt.com School Districts Elementary: BANDELIER Middle: WILSON
High School: ALBUQUERQUE

Links to the virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CTyDdycy7kn

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Columbia Dr SE have any available units?
1701 Columbia Dr SE has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Columbia Dr SE have?
Some of 1701 Columbia Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Columbia Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Columbia Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Columbia Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Columbia Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 1701 Columbia Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Columbia Dr SE does offer parking.
Does 1701 Columbia Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Columbia Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Columbia Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1701 Columbia Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Columbia Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1701 Columbia Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Columbia Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Columbia Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
