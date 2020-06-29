Rent Calculator
1427 Corriz Drive SW
1427 Corriz Drive SW
1427 Corriz Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1427 Corriz Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Westgate Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come make this almost new home yours today! Refrigerated Air, Easy Landscaping, Storage Shed, and located on a corner lot! Hurry!No Section 8 accepted on this property
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1427 Corriz Drive SW have any available units?
1427 Corriz Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
Is 1427 Corriz Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Corriz Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Corriz Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Corriz Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Albuquerque
.
Does 1427 Corriz Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1427 Corriz Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Corriz Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Corriz Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Corriz Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1427 Corriz Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Corriz Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1427 Corriz Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Corriz Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Corriz Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 Corriz Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1427 Corriz Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
