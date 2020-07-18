Rent Calculator
1415 Walter Street SE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1415 Walter Street SE
1415 Walter Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1415 Walter Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
South Broadway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 Walter Street SE have any available units?
1415 Walter Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
Is 1415 Walter Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Walter Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Walter Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Walter Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Albuquerque
.
Does 1415 Walter Street SE offer parking?
No, 1415 Walter Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Walter Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Walter Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Walter Street SE have a pool?
No, 1415 Walter Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Walter Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1415 Walter Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Walter Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Walter Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Walter Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Walter Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
