13600 Verbena Place NE

Amenities
Short Term, Mo to Mo only--Fully Furnished, all utilities paid. $2,750/mo or $750/wk. Check out this gorgeous, updated Foothills home in a private | preferred view location! Lovely open kitchen isnewly remodeled, has SS appliances, cabinets with self-closers + more; spacious fam rm has custom fireplace + sunny south facing windows; formal DR + 2nd living area; office/hobby rm could B 4th BR; both BA's remodeled. Private and colorful oversized backyard has BYA, hot tub + 180 degree mountain | city views! Refrigerated air, newer windows, decorator colors. Shows Great!