Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:47 AM

13600 Verbena Place NE

13600 Verbena Place Northeast · (505) 239-2336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13600 Verbena Place Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Embudo Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Short Term, Mo to Mo only--Fully Furnished, all utilities paid. $2,750/mo or $750/wk. Check out this gorgeous, updated Foothills home in a private | preferred view location! Lovely open kitchen isnewly remodeled, has SS appliances, cabinets with self-closers + more; spacious fam rm has custom fireplace + sunny south facing windows; formal DR + 2nd living area; office/hobby rm could B 4th BR; both BA's remodeled. Private and colorful oversized backyard has BYA, hot tub + 180 degree mountain | city views! Refrigerated air, newer windows, decorator colors. Shows Great!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13600 Verbena Place NE have any available units?
13600 Verbena Place NE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 13600 Verbena Place NE have?
Some of 13600 Verbena Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13600 Verbena Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
13600 Verbena Place NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13600 Verbena Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 13600 Verbena Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 13600 Verbena Place NE offer parking?
No, 13600 Verbena Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 13600 Verbena Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13600 Verbena Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13600 Verbena Place NE have a pool?
No, 13600 Verbena Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 13600 Verbena Place NE have accessible units?
No, 13600 Verbena Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13600 Verbena Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13600 Verbena Place NE has units with dishwashers.
