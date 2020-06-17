All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast

13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast · (505) 257-0957
Location

13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Chelwood Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Albuquerque, NM is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Contemporary home with attached garage, natural lighting in the dining room, a brick fireplace, master bedroom with en suite, laundry room with washer/dryer hookup, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast have any available units?
13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
