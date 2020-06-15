12925 Blackstone NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

4 Spacious Bedrooms and 3 Baths in the desirable Glenwood Hills Neighborhood on the NE Side!



Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances. All Appliances to stay with the home, including dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. Additional walk-in Pantry for extra storage! Kitchen also has Dinette Area.



Step Down Formal Living Room with Formal Dining off Kitchen. Off of Bar is the Family Room comes with fireplace and hard wood flooring. Home also has Separate Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included.



Master Bedroom has its own en suite for Privacy.



Home has attached in-law quarters with 2nd full additional Kitchen. Updated Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. In-law quarters also has separate living space and bedroom with en suite.



Private walled-in wrap around Backyard with gorgeous mature trees, professionally landscaped, patio, and tool shed for extra storage. There is an attached 2 car garage, and home has circular drive in front. Home also features gated front courtyard for safety and privacy.



Photos taken prior to current tenancy.