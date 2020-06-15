All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 12925 Blackstone NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
12925 Blackstone NE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

12925 Blackstone NE

12925 Blackstone Road Northeast · (505) 306-9118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12925 Blackstone Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Glenwood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Spacious Bedrooms and 3 Baths in the desirable Glenwood Hills Neighborhood on the NE Side!

Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances. All Appliances to stay with the home, including dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. Additional walk-in Pantry for extra storage! Kitchen also has Dinette Area.

Step Down Formal Living Room with Formal Dining off Kitchen. Off of Bar is the Family Room comes with fireplace and hard wood flooring. Home also has Separate Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included.

Master Bedroom has its own en suite for Privacy.

Home has attached in-law quarters with 2nd full additional Kitchen. Updated Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. In-law quarters also has separate living space and bedroom with en suite.

Private walled-in wrap around Backyard with gorgeous mature trees, professionally landscaped, patio, and tool shed for extra storage. There is an attached 2 car garage, and home has circular drive in front. Home also features gated front courtyard for safety and privacy.

Photos taken prior to current tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12925 Blackstone NE have any available units?
12925 Blackstone NE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 12925 Blackstone NE have?
Some of 12925 Blackstone NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12925 Blackstone NE currently offering any rent specials?
12925 Blackstone NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12925 Blackstone NE pet-friendly?
No, 12925 Blackstone NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 12925 Blackstone NE offer parking?
Yes, 12925 Blackstone NE does offer parking.
Does 12925 Blackstone NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12925 Blackstone NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12925 Blackstone NE have a pool?
No, 12925 Blackstone NE does not have a pool.
Does 12925 Blackstone NE have accessible units?
No, 12925 Blackstone NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12925 Blackstone NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12925 Blackstone NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12925 Blackstone NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Altezza High Desert
6000 Cortaderia St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Sungate Apartments
10800 Comanche Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity