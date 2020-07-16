Rent Calculator
118 Maple St NE
118 Maple St NE
118 Maple Street Northeast
·
Location
118 Maple Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Sycamore
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
118 Maple St NE Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Vintage Home - 3 bed/2 bath
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3372967)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Maple St NE have any available units?
118 Maple St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
Is 118 Maple St NE currently offering any rent specials?
118 Maple St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Maple St NE pet-friendly?
No, 118 Maple St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Albuquerque
.
Does 118 Maple St NE offer parking?
No, 118 Maple St NE does not offer parking.
Does 118 Maple St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Maple St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Maple St NE have a pool?
No, 118 Maple St NE does not have a pool.
Does 118 Maple St NE have accessible units?
No, 118 Maple St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Maple St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Maple St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Maple St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Maple St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
