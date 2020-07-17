Rent Calculator
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
11300 Vistazo Pl SE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11300 Vistazo Pl SE
11300 Vistazo Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
11300 Vistazo Place Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3BR, 2BA, 2CG - 3BR,2BA, 2CG, patio home. Refrigerated air, Patio, Fenced Yard, W/D Hook-ups, Fridge, Xeriscaped, Convenient to KAFB.
(RLNE3925942)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11300 Vistazo Pl SE have any available units?
11300 Vistazo Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
Is 11300 Vistazo Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
11300 Vistazo Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 Vistazo Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 11300 Vistazo Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Albuquerque
.
Does 11300 Vistazo Pl SE offer parking?
No, 11300 Vistazo Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 11300 Vistazo Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 Vistazo Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 Vistazo Pl SE have a pool?
No, 11300 Vistazo Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 11300 Vistazo Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 11300 Vistazo Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 Vistazo Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11300 Vistazo Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11300 Vistazo Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11300 Vistazo Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
