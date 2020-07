Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

$200 OFF FIRST MONTH!! Cute One Bedroom Apartment ! Laundry on site, gated community Close to Schools, Restaurants, Parks, and Minutes Away from Abq Downtown. Don't miss out!!!! Call to schedule today!!



Small Pets Allowed with Owner Approval. Pet Rent Applies. $25 for the 1st pet and $15 for each Additional. Requirements: Credit Score of 580 or Better Gross Household Monthly Income At Least 3x's Rent Good Employment & Rental History Able to Pass a Criminal Background Check No Smoking!