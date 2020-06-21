All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

11116 Jewel Cave RD

11116 Jewel Cave Road Southeast · (505) 883-7070
Location

11116 Jewel Cave Road Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Willow Wood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, open, and bright! This 3bd, 2ba, 2cg home in Willowood is perfect! Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, master suite, tons of built-ins! Low maintenance landscaping, close to Sandia Labs and KAFB and minutes to UNM, CNM, and downtown! This one won't last! Call or email for a private showing 505.883.7070 / leasing@gdrnm.com
Beautiful, open, and bright! This 3bd, 2ba, 2cg home in Willowood is perfect! Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, master suite, tons of built-ins! Low maintenance landscaping, close to Sandia Labs and KAFB and minutes to UNM, CNM, and downtown! This one won't last! Call or email for a private showing 505.883.7070 / leasing@gdrnm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11116 Jewel Cave RD have any available units?
11116 Jewel Cave RD has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 11116 Jewel Cave RD have?
Some of 11116 Jewel Cave RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11116 Jewel Cave RD currently offering any rent specials?
11116 Jewel Cave RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11116 Jewel Cave RD pet-friendly?
No, 11116 Jewel Cave RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 11116 Jewel Cave RD offer parking?
Yes, 11116 Jewel Cave RD does offer parking.
Does 11116 Jewel Cave RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11116 Jewel Cave RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11116 Jewel Cave RD have a pool?
No, 11116 Jewel Cave RD does not have a pool.
Does 11116 Jewel Cave RD have accessible units?
No, 11116 Jewel Cave RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11116 Jewel Cave RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11116 Jewel Cave RD has units with dishwashers.
