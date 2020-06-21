11116 Jewel Cave RD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, open, and bright! This 3bd, 2ba, 2cg home in Willowood is perfect! Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, master suite, tons of built-ins! Low maintenance landscaping, close to Sandia Labs and KAFB and minutes to UNM, CNM, and downtown! This one won't last! Call or email for a private showing 505.883.7070 / leasing@gdrnm.com

Beautiful, open, and bright! This 3bd, 2ba, 2cg home in Willowood is perfect! Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, master suite, tons of built-ins! Low maintenance landscaping, close to Sandia Labs and KAFB and minutes to UNM, CNM, and downtown! This one won't last! Call or email for a private showing 505.883.7070 / leasing@gdrnm.com