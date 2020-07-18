Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11105 Ventura Pl NE #2
11105 Ventura Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
11105 Ventura Place Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2bd 1ba apt in NE - Ready for Immediate Move in. 2bd 1ba ground floor unit. Tenant pays gas and electric. Small tenant storage. Off street parking. Pets negotiable.
(RLNE5903834)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 have any available units?
11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
Is 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 is pet friendly.
Does 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 offers parking.
Does 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 have a pool?
No, 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 have accessible units?
No, 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11105 Ventura Pl NE #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
