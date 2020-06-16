10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious townhome in the gated Presidio subdivision! Easy access to the interstate, shopping, & Schools! Cant' beat the location! Tile and carpet, upgraded windows coverings, open floor plan, 2 car garage. Access to grassy park and clubhouse on-site! All appliances included even washer and dryer! Giant master closet, two and a half baths, solid surface counters, gas range! Call today to schedule a showing!
