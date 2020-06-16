10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and spacious townhome in the gated Presidio subdivision! Easy access to the interstate, shopping, & Schools! Cant' beat the location! Tile and carpet, upgraded windows coverings, open floor plan, 2 car garage. Access to grassy park and clubhouse on-site! All appliances included even washer and dryer! Giant master closet, two and a half baths, solid surface counters, gas range! Call today to schedule a showing!

