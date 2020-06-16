All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:13 AM

10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1

10909 Fort Point Road Northeast · (505) 883-7070
Location

10909 Fort Point Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,640

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious townhome in the gated Presidio subdivision! Easy access to the interstate, shopping, & Schools! Cant' beat the location! Tile and carpet, upgraded windows coverings, open floor plan, 2 car garage. Access to grassy park and clubhouse on-site! All appliances included even washer and dryer! Giant master closet, two and a half baths, solid surface counters, gas range! Call today to schedule a showing!
Beautiful and spacious townhome in the gated Presidio subdivision! Easy access to interstate, shopping, & Schools! Cant' beat the location! Tile and carpet, upgraded windows coverings, open floor plan, 2 car garage. Access to grassy park and clubhouse on site! All appliances included, even washer and dryer! Giant master closet, two and a half baths, solid surface counters, gas range! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 have any available units?
10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 has a unit available for $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 does offer parking.
Does 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10909 Fort Point Lane Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.
