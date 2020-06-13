11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Alamogordo, NM

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
48 Units Available
Las Ventanas
2200 1st St, Alamogordo, NM
1 Bedroom
$845
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1303 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a beautiful pool, clubhouse with sports bar and onsite clothes care center. Apartments have sunrooms and mirrored closet doors. Just minutes from Desert Foothills Park and the Walmart Supercenter.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2531 Hamilton Rd Unit 21
2531 Hamilton Road, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2531 Hamilton Rd Unit 21 Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Condo On The Golf Course - Call us today to take a look at this beautiful Condo. It comes fully furnished. Stainless steal appliances, Tile throughout the entire home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
323 Chaco Drive
323 Chaco, Alamogordo, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1862 sqft
323 Chaco Drive Available 08/03/20 Super Nice 4 Bedroom in a desireable Area. - Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home with real nice cabinetry and tile work throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2310 Collins Apt. A
2310 Collins Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
675 sqft
Completely furnished 2-bedroom Apartment to include utilities - Four plex with 2-bedroom completely furnished apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
785 Desert View
785 Desert, Alamogordo, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2396 sqft
785 Desert View Available 06/29/20 Exquisite home with lots of upgrades - Exquisite home with lots of upgrades; feels inviting when you walk in.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Burnage Lane
231 Burnage, Alamogordo, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2263 sqft
231 Burnage Lane Available 07/01/20 2 Story - 4 bedroom 3 bath - Lovely 2 story home in a newer subdivision, a quick 10 minute commute to HAFB. This home offers 3 living areas. 4 Bedrooms. Convenient 1/2 bath downstairs for guests.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1107 Ohio
1107 Ohio Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$600
1256 sqft
1107 Ohio Available 08/01/20 575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 1 Bath ~ Driveway Parking ~ Kitchen w/Gas Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Fireplace ~ Fenced Back Yard ~ All Pets are subject to approval with a $250.

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Spruce Ave
1001 Spruce Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$750
1642 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready to be lived in.Hardwood floors and tile. Large living room. Kitchen includes marble counter tops, refinished cabinets, stove and refrigerator. Large backyard with room for gardening, children, and pets.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1501 25th Street
1501 25th Street, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
Subletter needed! This charming Tri-plex is located at the corner of 25th Street and Pecan. Sitting at a lofty 1,450 square feet, this unit boasts some of the biggest bedrooms and bathrooms in this price range.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1808 College
1808 College Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
1460 sqft
1808 College Available 12/31/19 575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 2 Bath ~ 1 Car Garage ~ Kitchen w/Gas Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Washer & Dryer Connections ~ Fenced Back Yard ~ Pets are subject to approval with a $250 Non Refundable pet fee, per

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Utah
1512 Utah Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$650
1174 sqft
575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 1 Bath ~ 1 Carport Large Dining Area ~ Kitchen with Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Hardwood Flooring Utility Room ~ Fenced Back Yard Medium and small dogs only on approval with a $250.00 Non-Refundable pet fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Alamogordo, NM

Finding an apartment in Alamogordo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

