Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Alamogordo, NM with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alamogordo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
49 Units Available
Las Ventanas
2200 1st St, Alamogordo, NM
1 Bedroom
$845
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1303 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a beautiful pool, clubhouse with sports bar and onsite clothes care center. Apartments have sunrooms and mirrored closet doors. Just minutes from Desert Foothills Park and the Walmart Supercenter.

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Spruce Ave
1001 Spruce Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$750
1642 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready to be lived in.Hardwood floors and tile. Large living room. Kitchen includes marble counter tops, refinished cabinets, stove and refrigerator. Large backyard with room for gardening, children, and pets.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1400 Indiana
1400 Indiana Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$725
1034 sqft
Cute 2 Bd / 1 Ba Home - A must see! - Very nice 2 bedroom /1 bathroom home. It has hardwood floors, stove & refrigerator, laundry room and covered side porch. Includes off street parking and shed for storage. Owner pays Water, Sewer and Garbage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1501 25th Street
1501 25th Street, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
Subletter needed! This charming Tri-plex is located at the corner of 25th Street and Pecan. Sitting at a lofty 1,450 square feet, this unit boasts some of the biggest bedrooms and bathrooms in this price range.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1009 Dexter Ln
1009 Dexter Lane, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$725
945 sqft
Pueblo Style with Garage - Available now - Simplicity comes in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a single car garage. The garage has a washer & dryer hook up. Desert Landscaping in the front and a covered porch.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1808 College
1808 College Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
1460 sqft
1808 College Available 12/31/19 575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 2 Bath ~ 1 Car Garage ~ Kitchen w/Gas Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Washer & Dryer Connections ~ Fenced Back Yard ~ Pets are subject to approval with a $250 Non Refundable pet fee, per

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Utah
1512 Utah Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$650
1174 sqft
575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 1 Bath ~ 1 Carport Large Dining Area ~ Kitchen with Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Hardwood Flooring Utility Room ~ Fenced Back Yard Medium and small dogs only on approval with a $250.00 Non-Refundable pet fee.
Results within 5 miles of Alamogordo

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Villa Virginia
23 Villa, La Luz, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1517 sqft
Lovely 3 bdrm/2 ba Home on Large Corner Lot - Lovely home on 1/2 an acre with 3 bedrooms/2 baths ready for you to move into.
Results within 10 miles of Alamogordo

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1105 Marcial
1105 Marcial Circle, Tularosa, NM
3 Bedrooms
$725
1046 sqft
1105 Marcial Available 05/01/20 Little treasure in Tulie - Available May 1st 2020. We have a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home nestled in a cul-de-sac in Tularosa, Large fenced in back yard. Comes with a carport and a covered porch in front.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alamogordo, NM

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alamogordo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

