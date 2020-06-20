All apartments in Alamogordo
Find more places like 785 Desert View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alamogordo, NM
/
785 Desert View
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

785 Desert View

785 Desert · (575) 434-0277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alamogordo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

785 Desert, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 785 Desert View · Avail. Jun 29

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
785 Desert View Available 06/29/20 Exquisite home with lots of upgrades - Exquisite home with lots of upgrades; feels inviting when you walk in. 18" tile everywhere except carpet in bedrooms, granite counter tops, built-in vacuum, stainless steel appliances, 9' ceilings, split bedroom layout, formal dining room, den/pool room, living room with fireplace adjacent to kitchen & breakfast nook. Large laundry room, water softener, ceiling fans throughout to include the back porch. Lot is 1/3 acre so you can do more with it! Extra concrete for parking your toys. This is a must see.

(RLNE2620141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Desert View have any available units?
785 Desert View has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 785 Desert View have?
Some of 785 Desert View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Desert View currently offering any rent specials?
785 Desert View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Desert View pet-friendly?
Yes, 785 Desert View is pet friendly.
Does 785 Desert View offer parking?
Yes, 785 Desert View does offer parking.
Does 785 Desert View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 Desert View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Desert View have a pool?
Yes, 785 Desert View has a pool.
Does 785 Desert View have accessible units?
No, 785 Desert View does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Desert View have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 Desert View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 785 Desert View have units with air conditioning?
No, 785 Desert View does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 785 Desert View?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Las Ventanas
2200 1st St
Alamogordo, NM 88310

Similar Pages

Alamogordo 3 BedroomsAlamogordo Apartments with Balcony
Alamogordo Apartments with ParkingAlamogordo Dog Friendly Apartments
Alamogordo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

New Mexico State University-Alamogordo
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity