Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Red Bank Run Townhomes is a unique townhouse rental community that offers all of the benefits of suburban living, including superb shopping, schools, dining and social events. Spacious, light-filled one and two bedroom townhomes provide a comfortable environment for those seeking an ideal location and great value. Located in Gloucester County, New Jersey, along the I-295 corridor, Red Bank Run is only minutes from all bridges and a short drive to the Atlantic City resorts. Our residents enjoy best of all worlds.Red Bank Run Townhomes is now Pet Friendly (cats only please).
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1 1/2 months based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: First come first serve. No assign parking.
Storage Details: $35
