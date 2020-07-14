Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 online portal

Red Bank Run Townhomes is a unique townhouse rental community that offers all of the benefits of suburban living, including superb shopping, schools, dining and social events. Spacious, light-filled one and two bedroom townhomes provide a comfortable environment for those seeking an ideal location and great value. Located in Gloucester County, New Jersey, along the I-295 corridor, Red Bank Run is only minutes from all bridges and a short drive to the Atlantic City resorts. Our residents enjoy best of all worlds.Red Bank Run Townhomes is now Pet Friendly (cats only please).