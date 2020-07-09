All apartments in Williamstown
Find more places like Madison Court Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamstown, NJ
/
Madison Court Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Madison Court Apartments

1056 S Black Horse Pike · (856) 391-0531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Williamstown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1056 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Court Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
range
oven
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
dog park
playground
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
parking
gym
courtyard
internet access
Madison Court Apartment Homes are located in Williamstown, NJ approximately half an hour from Center City, Philadelphia and about 40 minutes from Atlantic City and the nearby shore points. We know that your stay with us will truly be enjoyed.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio: $720, 1 Bed: $880, 2 Beds: $1,060
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
fee: $275 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison Court Apartments have any available units?
Madison Court Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamstown, NJ.
What amenities does Madison Court Apartments have?
Some of Madison Court Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Madison Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Madison Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Madison Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Madison Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Madison Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Madison Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Madison Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Madison Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Madison Court Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Madison Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Madison Court Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Madison Court Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr
Williamstown, NJ 08094

Similar Pages

Williamstown 2 BedroomsWilliamstown Apartments with Parking
Williamstown Apartments with PoolWilliamstown Dog Friendly Apartments
Williamstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELevittown, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PA
Hatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJ
Broomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJBryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAPennsville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity