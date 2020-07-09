Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Court Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
range
oven
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
dog park
playground
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
parking
gym
courtyard
internet access
Madison Court Apartment Homes are located in Williamstown, NJ approximately half an hour from Center City, Philadelphia and about 40 minutes from Atlantic City and the nearby shore points. We know that your stay with us will truly be enjoyed.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)