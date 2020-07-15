All apartments in Wildwood Crest
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

6404 Seaview Ave

6404 Seaview Ave · (609) 408-9960
Location

6404 Seaview Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $8500 · Avail. now

$8,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
internet access
tennis court
Seasonal weekly rental 2BR Apt 1000 ft from beach - Property Id: 302753

Modern 2Br, 1 Ba fully furnished apt, 1 king size bed, 1 queen plus 1 twin, den with futon and couch max sleeps 7, AC, prime TV streaming, private entrance, 1 block free tennis courts, 1000 ft free access pristine beaches, walk to boardwalk, close bike path. Outdoor bar, firepit, dining deck Seasonal weekly rental June 27 thru Aug 31 $2450 per week
Off season rates Sept 1 thru Oct 30 $2000 per week
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302753
Property Id 302753

(RLNE5868552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

