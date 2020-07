Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Utilities: Sewer, Trash

Application Fee: $125 per applicant

Deposit: $1000 Security Deposit. However, Based on credit, may be up to but not exceed, one and one half month's rent.

Move-in Fees: $150 Certificate of Occupancy (One Time Fee); $42 per month x's length of lease term - Amenity Fee (Example per a 3 month lease 42 x's 3=126 Paid at the start of the lease term and due upon renewal of a new term)