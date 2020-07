Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage courtyard dog park e-payments game room hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground yoga

Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ. With easy access to the city and views of the Manhattan skyline, Riverbend at Port Imperial offers all the luxuries of urban living, large spaces, and an abundance of amenities.



Over 500 spacious apartment homes, unparalleled amenities, and around-the-clock services make Riverbend at Port Imperial a unique community to call home.